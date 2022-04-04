Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.18.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair raised Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $113,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,008,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,160 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,742 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

FL opened at $29.42 on Monday. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $66.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.41.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.24. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.02%.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

