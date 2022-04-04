ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.50.

FORG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on ForgeRock from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ForgeRock from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on ForgeRock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in ForgeRock during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of ForgeRock by 980.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FORG opened at $21.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.55. ForgeRock has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $48.88.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ForgeRock will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ForgeRock Company Profile (Get Rating)

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

