ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Now Covered by KeyCorp

Equities researchers at KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FORG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ForgeRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

NYSE FORG traded up $1.33 on Monday, hitting $22.52. The stock had a trading volume of 311,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,096. ForgeRock has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $48.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ForgeRock will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FORG. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of ForgeRock by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ForgeRock by 435.6% in the fourth quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,733,000 after purchasing an additional 997,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in ForgeRock in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in ForgeRock in the fourth quarter worth $47,851,000. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

