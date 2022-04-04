ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Shares Up 5.4%

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.50 and last traded at $22.34. 1,220 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 640,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.19.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FORG. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ForgeRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.55.

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ForgeRock, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at $2,183,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in ForgeRock during the third quarter valued at about $4,088,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter worth about $3,585,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter worth about $1,702,000. Finally, Lead Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the third quarter worth about $973,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG)

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

