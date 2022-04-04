Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,639 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Fortinet by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 7.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,477 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total value of $989,257.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.20, for a total value of $716,846.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,250 shares of company stock worth $4,102,974 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $5.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $344.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,348. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.27, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $311.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.87. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.19 and a fifty-two week high of $371.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.13. Fortinet had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $963.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fortinet (Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.