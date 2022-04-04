Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,336 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 170.6% during the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,935,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,180 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 195.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,703,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,247 shares during the period. CQS US LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 1,994,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,020,000 after purchasing an additional 751,055 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,856,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,906,000 after acquiring an additional 520,281 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 274.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 640,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,775,000 after acquiring an additional 469,300 shares during the period. 23.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FOX opened at $36.17 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.83. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $31.87 and a 52-week high of $40.91. The firm has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie decreased their price target on FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

FOX Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

