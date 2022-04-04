Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.67.

FCX has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Raymond James set a $49.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $50.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $74.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.62.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.38%.

In other news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,561,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $1,911,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First International Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $479,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 78,310 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,049,426 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $43,792,000 after purchasing an additional 89,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.