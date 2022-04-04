Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Trading Up 10.2%

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) was up 10.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.80 and last traded at $19.80. Approximately 32,590 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,396,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.96.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FRSH. StockNews.com raised shares of Freshworks to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Freshworks from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Freshworks from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.38.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.52.

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $105.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.34 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Freshworks news, major shareholder Sequoia Capital India V. Ltd. bought 1,265,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.19 per share, with a total value of $21,745,779.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Randy Gottfried sold 112,500 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $2,292,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,325 shares of company stock worth $2,910,035.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRSH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Freshworks in the third quarter valued at $427,000. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new position in Freshworks in the third quarter valued at about $8,966,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter worth about $1,153,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter worth about $17,076,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks in the third quarter worth about $17,930,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

