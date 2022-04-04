Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) VP Sells $11,270.00 in Stock

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) VP Jacob F. Filene sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $11,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Frontier Group stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.53. 73,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,032. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.02. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.48 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.92.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.41 million. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a negative return on equity of 63.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ULCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Frontier Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Frontier Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Frontier Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Frontier Group by 139.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Frontier Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

