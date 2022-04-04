Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 106,853 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,490,525 shares.The stock last traded at $9.47 and had previously closed at $9.18.
FRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Frontline in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.35.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.00 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Frontline by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 801,602 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after acquiring an additional 359,494 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Frontline by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 85,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 8,299 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Frontline by 669.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 283,035 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 246,267 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 3rd quarter worth $1,445,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 260,582 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 19,126 shares during the period. 20.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Frontline (NYSE:FRO)
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Frontline (FRO)
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.