Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 106,853 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,490,525 shares.The stock last traded at $9.47 and had previously closed at $9.18.

FRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Frontline in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.35.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.00 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $213.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.70 million. Frontline had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The business’s revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Frontline Ltd. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Frontline by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 801,602 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,511,000 after acquiring an additional 359,494 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Frontline by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 85,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 8,299 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Frontline by 669.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 283,035 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 246,267 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 3rd quarter worth $1,445,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frontline by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 260,582 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 19,126 shares during the period. 20.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

