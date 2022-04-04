fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Stock Price Up 15.4%

Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) rose 15.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.68 and last traded at $7.56. Approximately 744,749 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 11,699,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.

FUBO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of fuboTV from $60.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of fuboTV from $42.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of fuboTV from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, fuboTV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.22.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day moving average is $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 3.58.

fuboTV ( NYSE:FUBO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). fuboTV had a negative net margin of 59.84% and a negative return on equity of 52.98%. The firm had revenue of $231.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 119.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alberto Horihuela sold 161,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $1,220,592.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,812,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,287,000 after buying an additional 721,936 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of fuboTV by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,391,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,632,000 after acquiring an additional 723,536 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in fuboTV by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,006,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,037,000 after purchasing an additional 899,501 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,744,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,588,000 after acquiring an additional 229,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,211,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,328,000 after acquiring an additional 18,885 shares during the last quarter. 40.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

