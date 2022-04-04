Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Shares Down 3.4%

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.93 and last traded at $22.93. 768 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 476,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.74.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fulcrum Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.83.

Fulcrum Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FULC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.07. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.50% and a negative net margin of 421.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $504,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,208,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,063,000 after acquiring an additional 177,205 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 289.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 16,959 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 22,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 75,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 34,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

