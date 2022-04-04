Function X Price Down 3.1% Over Last Week (FX)

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 4th. Function X has a total market capitalization of $245.69 million and $6.46 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Function X has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Function X coin can now be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001290 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,398.35 or 0.99523874 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00066527 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00026842 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002213 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00010685 BTC.

Function X Profile

FX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. The official website for Function X is functionx.io . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Buying and Selling Function X

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

