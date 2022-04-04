Fund Lp Funicular Buys 122,342 Shares of ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Stock

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) insider Fund Lp Funicular acquired 122,342 shares of ARCA biopharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.26 per share, for a total transaction of $276,492.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ARCA biopharma stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $2.34. 207,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,324. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.41. ARCA biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $3.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in ARCA biopharma by 238.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 441,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 311,550 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in ARCA biopharma in the second quarter worth $241,000. Minerva Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ARCA biopharma in the third quarter worth $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ARCA biopharma by 8.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ARCA biopharma by 952.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 36,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase 2 trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure (HF).

