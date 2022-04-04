Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Funko in a research report issued on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.49. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.49 million. Funko had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 18.00%. Funko’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

FNKO has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.74.

FNKO opened at $17.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.31 million, a PE ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Funko has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $27.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Funko by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Funko by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 176,358 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Funko by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Funko by 262.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 43,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Adam M. Kriger sold 2,393 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $43,361.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp sold 264,779 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $4,660,110.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,540,317 shares of company stock valued at $29,549,216 over the last ninety days. 14.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

