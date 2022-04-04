Furucombo (COMBO) Trading Down 7% This Week

Furucombo (COMBO) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Furucombo has a market cap of $4.37 million and $267,717.00 worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Furucombo has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One Furucombo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000307 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00049272 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,497.51 or 0.07519357 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,507.31 or 0.99987003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00048107 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Furucombo Profile

Furucombo launched on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,632,371 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Buying and Selling Furucombo

