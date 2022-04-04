Fusion Antibodies (LON:FAB) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB – Get Rating) rose 3.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 62 ($0.81) and last traded at GBX 62 ($0.81). Approximately 13,004 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 29,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60 ($0.79).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 72.91. The stock has a market cap of £16.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.

Fusion Antibodies plc, a contract research organization, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of recombinant proteins and antibodies primarily for cancer and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers monoclonal antibody discovery and development services; and a range of antibody engineering services for various stages of therapeutic and diagnostic antibody development.

