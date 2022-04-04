Fusion (FSN) Price Tops $0.54

Fusion (FSN) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 4th. Fusion has a market cap of $38.84 million and approximately $872,571.00 worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fusion has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. One Fusion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,349.78 or 0.99724998 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001359 BTC.

About Fusion

Fusion (FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 70,354,039 coins and its circulating supply is 71,286,639 coins. Fusion’s official website is fusion.org . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Fusion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

