Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Gap Up to $34.60

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.60, but opened at $37.25. Futu shares last traded at $38.27, with a volume of 98,221 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. CLSA downgraded shares of Futu from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Futu from $79.00 to $46.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Futu from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Futu presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.68.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.83.

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.91). Futu had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 39.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Futu in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Futu by 313.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Futu by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Futu in the third quarter worth $87,000. 23.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

