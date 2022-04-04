FUTURAX Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (FTXT)

FUTURAX (FTXT) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 4th. FUTURAX has a market capitalization of $26,912.94 and approximately $57.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUTURAX coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FUTURAX has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.45 or 0.00294180 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004686 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000584 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $717.46 or 0.01569836 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002854 BTC.

FUTURAX Profile

FTXT is a coin. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 coins and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 coins. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global

Buying and Selling FUTURAX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars.

