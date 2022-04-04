FuzzBalls (FUZZ) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $9.00

FuzzBalls (FUZZ) traded down 29.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 4th. One FuzzBalls coin can now be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FuzzBalls has traded 31.2% lower against the dollar. FuzzBalls has a total market capitalization of $42,416.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of FuzzBalls was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

FuzzBalls Coin Profile

FuzzBalls (CRYPTO:FUZZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. FuzzBalls’ total supply is 4,829,945 coins. FuzzBalls’ official Twitter account is @ACryptoMiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . FuzzBalls’ official website is www.fyi-koerier.nl/fuzzballs.htm

According to CryptoCompare, “FuzzBalls is a fun driven coin, intended for gifts and parties. the FUZZ blockchain is maintained by Proof of Work miners, who can then use FuzzBalls rewards to girft people in IRC or Chatrooms. “

FuzzBalls Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzzBalls directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzzBalls should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FuzzBalls using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

