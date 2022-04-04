FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:SDIG)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.93. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining’s FY2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.55).

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SDIG. Cowen reduced their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Compass Point increased their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stronghold Digital Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining from $43.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDIG opened at $5.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $35.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SDIG. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $436,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $5,555,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $6,593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facility. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

