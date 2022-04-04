FY2022 Earnings Forecast for American Campus Communities, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:ACC)

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for American Campus Communities in a research report issued on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.46 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.38. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ FY2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.71.

Shares of ACC opened at $57.44 on Monday. American Campus Communities has a fifty-two week low of $42.82 and a fifty-two week high of $57.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.34 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $272.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $345,969,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $231,606,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 219.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,143 shares in the last quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $56,112,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,909,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,865,000 after purchasing an additional 968,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

In other American Campus Communities news, Director John T. Rippel bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $520,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 783.37%.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

