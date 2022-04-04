FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Issued By Zacks Investment Research

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Investment Research increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Soligenix in a research note issued on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.73). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Soligenix’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Get Soligenix alerts:

NASDAQ SNGX opened at $0.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.14. Soligenix has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $1.61. The firm has a market cap of $29.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Soligenix ( NASDAQ:SNGX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Soligenix had a negative net margin of 1,663.94% and a negative return on equity of 103.87%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Soligenix in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Soligenix in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Soligenix in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Soligenix in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Soligenix by 166.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 217,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 135,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Soligenix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Soligenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soligenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.