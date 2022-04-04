FY2022 EPS Estimates for Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Raised by Analyst

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Air China in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of ($2.00) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($2.05). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Air China’s FY2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Air China in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Air China stock opened at $14.47 on Monday. Air China has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $17.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.16.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

