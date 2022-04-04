FY2022 EPS Estimates for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Decreased by Analyst

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Campbell Soup in a report issued on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will earn $2.78 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CPB. UBS Group assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $45.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.89. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $39.76 and a twelve month high of $51.01.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 25.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,005,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,437,000 after purchasing an additional 373,208 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 99.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 27,347 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 5.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

