FY2022 EPS Estimates for Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Lifted by Analyst

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Keyera in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will earn $1.99 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.79.

Get Keyera alerts:

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$1.74 billion during the quarter.

KEY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$31.00 price objective on shares of Keyera in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Keyera to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$31.00 price target on shares of Keyera and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keyera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.50.

Keyera stock opened at C$31.57 on Monday. Keyera has a 1-year low of C$25.41 and a 1-year high of C$35.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$30.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.07.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.97%.

About Keyera (Get Rating)

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.