FY2022 EPS Estimates for Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited Reduced by Analyst (OTCMKTS:OVCHY)

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Guha now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.75. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oversea-Chinese Banking’s FY2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.
Oversea-Chinese Banking Company Profile (Get Rating)
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.
