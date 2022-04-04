FY2022 EPS Estimates for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Decreased by KeyCorp

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report issued on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.10 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.13. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $17.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.01. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $19.59.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $116.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.76 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 18.34%. Physicians Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 242.11%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 139.9% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,045,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,489,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $611,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,626 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 173,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.