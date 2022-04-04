FY2022 EPS Estimates for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Cut by Analyst (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Toennessen now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $4.64 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2023 earnings at $5.43 EPS.
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.95%.
Shares of OTCMKTS SIEGY opened at $70.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.36. The company has a market cap of $119.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.06. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $60.10 and a 12 month high of $89.66.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $1.6665 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.68%.
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)
Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIEGY)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.