FY2022 EPS Estimates for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Cut by Analyst (OTCMKTS:SIEGY)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Toennessen now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $4.64 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2023 earnings at $5.43 EPS.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.95%.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SIEGY. Citigroup dropped their price target on Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €215.00 ($236.26) to €207.00 ($227.47) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS SIEGY opened at $70.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.36. The company has a market cap of $119.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.06. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $60.10 and a 12 month high of $89.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $1.6665 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.68%.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.