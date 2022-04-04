FY2022 EPS Estimates for The Bank of East Asia, Limited Cut by Analyst (OTCMKTS:BKEAY)

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Bank of East Asia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.25 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of East Asia’s FY2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of East Asia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

BKEAY stock opened at $1.47 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.56. Bank of East Asia has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $2.24.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.0394 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th.

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and fixed and call deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

