FY2022 EPS Estimates for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Increased by KeyCorp

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ventas in a report released on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.03 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.59.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $62.84 on Monday. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 448.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.67.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Ventas during the third quarter worth about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ventas during the third quarter worth about $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Ventas during the third quarter worth about $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 135.1% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ventas during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $1,947,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $1,087,326.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,447,849. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 1,285.81%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

