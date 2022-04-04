FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Dollarama Inc. Issued By Desjardins (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Dollarama in a report released on Thursday, March 31st. Desjardins analyst C. Li now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.61 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.57. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DOL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on Dollarama from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their price target on Dollarama from C$69.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dollarama from C$71.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollarama has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$73.09.

Shares of TSE DOL opened at C$72.42 on Monday. Dollarama has a 12 month low of C$52.22 and a 12 month high of C$73.37. The company has a market cap of C$21.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$66.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$61.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is an increase from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Dollarama’s payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

In other Dollarama news, Director Joshua Bekenstein sold 2,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.99, for a total value of C$146,150.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,581,552.12.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

