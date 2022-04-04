FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Barclays PLC Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.74.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BCS. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.21) to GBX 260 ($3.41) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Barclays from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. BCS cut shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.60.

BCS stock opened at $7.95 on Monday. Barclays has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $12.20. The company has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.32.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 9.28%.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.2174 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Barclays’s payout ratio is currently 20.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Barclays by 216.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 392,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,055,000 after buying an additional 268,811 shares during the period. Bbva USA raised its position in shares of Barclays by 120.6% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 89,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 49,057 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Barclays by 42.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,850,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939,563 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Barclays by 121.2% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 41,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 22,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in Barclays by 8.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 179,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 13,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

