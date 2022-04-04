FY2023 Earnings Forecast for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Issued By KeyCorp

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for LTC Properties in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.90 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.95.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of LTC stock opened at $39.23 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 11.94 and a quick ratio of 11.94. LTC Properties has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $43.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.91.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.25). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 35.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.70%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in LTC Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,854,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,397,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,540,000 after acquiring an additional 358,296 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

