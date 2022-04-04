FY2024 Earnings Estimate for DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for DBS Group in a report released on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Guha now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $10.50 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $10.71.

Get DBS Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DBSDY opened at $104.58 on Monday. DBS Group has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.92.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $1.0222 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 3.16%.

DBS Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.