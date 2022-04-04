FY2024 Earnings Estimate for SJW Group Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:SJW)

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for SJW Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will earn $2.69 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.80. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $139.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.88 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 5.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

SJW has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SJW Group from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

SJW opened at $71.65 on Monday. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $61.04 and a fifty-two week high of $73.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. SJW Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SJW. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SJW Group during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of SJW Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in SJW Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in SJW Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC bought a new position in SJW Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

