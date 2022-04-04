GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token Trading 19% Lower This Week (GOZ)

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token (GOZ) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token has a market capitalization of $3.59 million and approximately $10.25 million worth of GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token coin can currently be bought for about $3.26 or 0.00007083 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00048654 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,474.06 or 0.07538240 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,904.63 or 0.99606963 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00046551 BTC.

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token Coin Profile

GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,100,000 coins. GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios

Buying and Selling GÃ¶ztepe S.K. Fan Token

