Gala Trading Down 3.3% Over Last Week (GALA)

Gala (GALA) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. In the last seven days, Gala has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gala has a market cap of $1.80 billion and approximately $478.65 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gala coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000551 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Gala Profile

Gala (GALA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. The official website for Gala is gala.games . Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gala

