Galactrum Price Reaches $0.0005 on Exchanges (ORE)

Galactrum (ORE) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. During the last seven days, Galactrum has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Galactrum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Galactrum has a total market capitalization of $2,372.67 and $1.00 worth of Galactrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Galactrum alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,199.62 or 0.99788178 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00067270 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.30 or 0.00285762 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $161.56 or 0.00348957 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00013347 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.63 or 0.00137444 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005290 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00056931 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000461 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001178 BTC.

About Galactrum

Galactrum (CRYPTO:ORE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theLyra2RE hashing algorithm. Galactrum’s total supply is 5,844,807 coins and its circulating supply is 5,124,807 coins. Galactrum’s official Twitter account is @galactrum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Galactrum is galactrum.org . The Reddit community for Galactrum is https://reddit.com/r/Galactrum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Galactrum is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2v2 (ASIC-resistant) algorithm. It features a network of masternodes, coin mixing and transaction locking. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Galactrum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galactrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Galactrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Galactrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Galactrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Galactrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.