Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Decreases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JNJ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.57.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JNJ opened at $178.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $468.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $180.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

