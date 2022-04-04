Game.com (GTC) Hits Market Cap of $1.50 Million

Game.com (GTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Game.com coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Game.com has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. Game.com has a market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $143,491.00 worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Game.com Coin Profile

GTC is a coin. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 coins. The official website for Game.com is game.com . Game.com’s official message board is medium.com/@Game.com . Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Game.com

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Game.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Game.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Game.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

