GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Down 3.8%

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) dropped 3.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $156.52 and last traded at $158.75. Approximately 45,623 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,813,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.00.

GME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of GameStop from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.79 and a beta of -1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.84.

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($2.70). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -4.93 EPS for the current year.

In other GameStop news, Director Ryan Cohen acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $101.76 per share, with a total value of $10,176,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alain Attal acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.91 per share, for a total transaction of $194,865.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in GameStop by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,194,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,813,000 after purchasing an additional 48,689 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,653,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,427,000 after buying an additional 49,360 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 773,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,839,000 after buying an additional 20,895 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,366,000 after buying an additional 50,855 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 210.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,753,000 after buying an additional 334,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and subscription cards.

