Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $17.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.10.

GTES opened at $14.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.59. Gates Industrial has a twelve month low of $14.43 and a twelve month high of $18.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $815.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.72 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Aggregator (Cayman) L.P. Omaha sold 13,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $208,175,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Gates Industrial by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Khrom Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the third quarter worth about $179,000.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

