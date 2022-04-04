Gather (GTH) Trading Up 2.5% This Week

Gather (GTH) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 4th. Gather has a market capitalization of $4.12 million and approximately $921,094.00 worth of Gather was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gather coin can currently be bought for about $0.0409 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Gather has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gather Profile

Gather (GTH) is a coin. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2018. Gather’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,724,607 coins. Gather’s official Twitter account is @Gath3r_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gather’s official message board is medium.com/@GatherNetwork . The Reddit community for Gather is https://reddit.com/r/GatherNetwork . The official website for Gather is www.gather.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Gath3r is a platform designed to monetize websites that can be an addition to or replace monetizing a site with display advertising. It enables websites to earn from users who simply browse a site with our code embedded in it to mine cryptocurrencies with their unused computing power, called a CPU or GPU, which stands for computer processing unit and graphics processing unit. The GTH (ERC-20) is used to support the network with payments to website owners who elect to mine Gath3r, as well as allow users to stake the platform token. “

Gather Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gather directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gather should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gather using one of the exchanges listed above.

