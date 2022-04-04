Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $114.55

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $114.55 and last traded at $114.55, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.55.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gecina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. HSBC upgraded Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Gecina from €135.00 ($148.35) to €120.00 ($131.87) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Oddo Bhf lowered Gecina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.20 and its 200 day moving average is $135.92.

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

