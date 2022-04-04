Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Shares Up 2.5%

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.64 and last traded at $1.63. 149,286 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 145,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Geely Automobile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.58.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

