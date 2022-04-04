Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Generac from $540.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $481.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.00.

GNRC stock traded up $14.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $315.43. The company had a trading volume of 545,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,338. The business has a 50 day moving average of $297.55 and a 200 day moving average of $362.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $251.74 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Generac’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Generac will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total value of $9,856,159.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,283 shares of company stock worth $16,544,125 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,743,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,053,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Generac by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 636,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,033,000 after purchasing an additional 363,940 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,073,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,073,311,000 after purchasing an additional 260,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,558,000 after purchasing an additional 199,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

