Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share on Saturday, April 30th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.
GIPR traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 33.94 and a quick ratio of 33.94. Generation Income Properties has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.10.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Generation Income Properties stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.54% of Generation Income Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.
