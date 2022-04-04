Generation Income Properties, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:GIPR)

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share on Monday, May 30th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Generation Income Properties stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.24. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,130. Generation Income Properties has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 33.94 and a quick ratio of 33.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.10.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Generation Income Properties stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.54% of Generation Income Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Generation Income Properties (GIP) is a Real Estate Investment Trust based in Tampa, Florida that specializes in acquiring a diversified portfolio of high quality single tenant properties. Our portfolio consists of office, industrial and retail assets across the United States occupied by primarily investment grade credit tenants.

